WEATHER FORECAST 10/31

spoooooooooooooky cold

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
