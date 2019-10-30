Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Atrium renovation at St. Mary's
It's all to let kids get out and explore while they're stuck in the hospital
Posted: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
27°
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
25°
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
28°
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
30°
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27°
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Nashua woman sentenced for child endangerment
StormTeam 3: Midwest braces for Halloween snowstorm
Sheffield bicyclist suffered life threatening injury after being hit by a semi
2 students on school bus injured in northwest Iowa collision
Man falls from upper deck onto fans below at Iowa State stadium
Explosion reported at 2nd Iowa gender reveal party
Mason City woman accused of hiding meth in bra while in jail
Mayo Clinic Health System labor and delivery unit closing at Albert Lea campus
Construction starts on new Clear Lake medical clinic
Judge at Kavars animal neglect sentencing: 'It's your responsibility to keep these animals under control'
Latest Video
RCTC wrestling preview
Atrium renovation at St. Mary's
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30
SAW: Kaden Thomas
paint the town pink tease bear
StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester
StormTeam 3 Tour at Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester
10 Years of Paint the Town Pink
Kingsland Operating Referendum Levy
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30
Community Events