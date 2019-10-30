Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Nelson cruising into the forecast

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

SAW: Kaden Thomas

Image

paint the town pink tease bear

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 Tour at Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Image

10 Years of Paint the Town Pink

Image

Kingsland Operating Referendum Levy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Community Events