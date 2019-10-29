Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS House, vehicle hit during shots fired incident in SE Rochester
Full Story
Mayor's Medal of Honor nominations open
It's a little bit different this year.
Posted: Oct 29, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
31°
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
34°
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
30°
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Major storm chances moving south
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Explosion reported at 2nd Iowa gender reveal party
Kavars sentenced in Worth County animal neglect case
StormTeam 3: Midwest braces for Halloween snowstorm
Legendary West Hancock coach Bob Sanger has town, football family behind him during cancer fight
Mason City woman accused of hiding meth in bra while in jail
Sheffield bicyclist suffered life threatening injury after being hit by a semi
Some Mason City schools dismissing at 10 a.m. due to water main issue
Charles City man accused of sexual contact with children
Iowa authorities ID woman killed at gender-reveal party, say pipe bomb 'inadvertently' created
Husband charged in slaying of Iowa health care administrator
Latest Video
Section and regional volleyball scores
RCTC men's basketball preview
NCAA makes big announcement
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29
Glenville-Emmons referendum
Voting on a new pool
Mayor's Medal of Honor nominations open
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29
RPD: Don't leave your car running unattended
Salvation Army needs coats!
Community Events