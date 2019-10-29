Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Cooler than normal temps sticking around through the week
