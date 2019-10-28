Clear

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:53 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

Image

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Iowa moving to toughen animal ordinances

Image

Seasonal parking ordinances: What you need to know

Image

The track is saved

Image

"Take Back the Streets"

Image

River City Renaissance Project Moves Forward

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/28

Image

Knitted Knockers for Women

Community Events