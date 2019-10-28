Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Simple Message to Students

A speaker at Kingsland schools spread a simple message against bulling: everyone matters

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Girls opportunities in sports

Image

A Simple Message to Students

Image

Heating Your Home Safely

Image

Proposing Development Near Diamand Jo

Image

Inside One Discovery Square

Image

Fareway Breaks Ground

Image

Covered Bridge

Image

Social Media Threat Leads To School Fight

Image

Threat At Ellis

Image

My Money: Monitoring your credit score

Community Events