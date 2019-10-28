Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 7:02 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Community Events