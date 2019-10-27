Clear

Weather forecast 9/27

Gon be snowing

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 11:21 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Winter is here...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Image

Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Community Events