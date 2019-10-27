Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident
The Mayor of Rudd reflects on the tragic event.
Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:36 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:36 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Overcast
36°
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
36°
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
37°
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
37°
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
35°
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Winter is here...
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
State Patrol: 9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd Co. accident
Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
Fatal crash in Floyd County Saturday morning
StormTeam3: Tracking snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.
IHSAA football playoff brackets announced
Mason City woman sentenced for using a stolen credit card
Mason City duo plead guilty to rural break-in
Update: State Patrol says Greene man killed in Floyd County crash
Fatal auto accident in Winneshiek County
UPDATE: Final name known in fatal Floyd County crash
Latest Video
Weather forecast 9/27
9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident
Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom
Local effort to feed people across the world
New park in Rochester
Dedication of service member statues in Mason City
Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day
Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday
Section volleyball highlights from Saturday
Sports Overtime part two
Community Events