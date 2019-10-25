Clear

Safe Halloween Tips

How a community in North Iowa is celebrating Halloween early.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 16°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaching out to Senior Citizens

Image

Safe Halloween Tips

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

NIACC wrestling preview

Image

Iowa cross country team qualifiers

Image

Byron defeats NRHEG

Image

Abortion debate in Southern Minnesota

Image

Google Maps update points out speed traps

Image

Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

Image

Creepy Doll Contest

Community Events