Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Iowa cross country team qualifiers
Iowa cross country team qualifiers
Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock
Mason City
Clear
26°
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Albert Lea
28°
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
30°
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
30°
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
27°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Deputy injured after responding to fatal southern Minnesota crash
Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
Mason City resident talks about tense moments during alleged home break-in
Floyd County sex abuse charge filed against Mason City man
Rochester runner becomes oldest woman to qualify for the Boston Marathon in all 50 states
Family seeks answers following Freeborn County drowning
Court docs: Fake cash to pay for hotel leads to Worth County felony drug charge
Wanted Mason City man arrested after multi-county pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph
Clear Lake man gets 25 years in prison for child sex abuse
StormTeam 3: Arctic air comes next week
Latest Video
NIACC wrestling preview
Iowa cross country team qualifiers
Byron defeats NRHEG
Abortion debate in Southern Minnesota
Google Maps update points out speed traps
Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?
Creepy Doll Contest
Weather forecast 10/25
Fighting Off the Flu
Mainstreet Program
Community Events