Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Food Insecurity

There's one group that struggles with hunger that often gets overlooked, college students.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/25

Image

Fighting Off the Flu

Image

Mainstreet Program

Image

State of The Campus Tour

Image

Food Insecurity

Image

Prairie Island Act

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

NIACC men's basketball season preview

Community Events