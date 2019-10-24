Clear

Training to become a snow plow driver

The training that goes into becoming a snow plow driver

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 7:37 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 7:37 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

NIACC men's basketball season preview

Image

Austin, Lourdes falls in state quarterfinals

Image

SAW: Sam Amusan of Century

Image

Mason City homeowner disarms prowler

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Low carb diets

Image

Garage fire in Rochester

Community Events