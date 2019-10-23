Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Shooting in SE Rochester, one sent to hospital
Full Story
Garage fire in Rochester
Thankfully everyone got out in time
Posted: Oct 23, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Few Clouds
37°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37°
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
39°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
38°
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Sunshine is back in the forecast for the rest of the week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Wanted Mason City man arrested after multi-county pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph
Court docs: Fake cash to pay for hotel leads to Worth County felony drug charge
Authorities: Intoxicated Mason City woman facing felony burglary charge
For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial
Floyd County sex abuse charge filed against Mason City man
Missouri farmer charged in killing of Wisconsin brothers
Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
All Samoyeds from White Fire Kennel have found new homes
StormTeam 3: Arctic air comes next week
Man shot in southeast Rochester
Latest Video
NIACC men's basketball season preview
Austin, Lourdes falls in state quarterfinals
SAW: Sam Amusan of Century
Mason City homeowner disarms prowler
Chris' PM Weather Forecast
Low carb diets
Garage fire in Rochester
Shots fired at KFC
Oldest woman to qualify for Boston Marathon in all 50 States
55 New US Citizens for Rochester
Community Events