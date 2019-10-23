Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial
Full Story
55 New US Citizens for Rochester
A naturalization ceremony to celebrate the journey
Posted: Oct 23, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Overcast
37°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
39°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
37°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
40°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Wanted Mason City man arrested after multi-county pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph
Court docs: Fake cash to pay for hotel leads to Worth County felony drug charge
Authorities: Intoxicated Mason City woman facing felony burglary charge
For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial
Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
Attorney: 4 Iowa school districts to pay $650K settlement
All Samoyeds from White Fire Kennel have found new homes
Fall Attraction: The Nightmare-Haunted Hike
Hampton man arrested for rooftop meth lab pleads guilty
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns GOP state lawmaker's Facebook post
Latest Video
Oldest woman to qualify for Boston Marathon in all 50 States
55 New US Citizens for Rochester
Red Ribbon Week
Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos
Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers
I-90 Improvements
Bonding Projects
Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial
Handicap Accessible Nail Salon
Death Investigation
Community Events