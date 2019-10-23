Handicap Accessible Nail Salon

Mason City Overcast 36° Hi: 44° Lo: 32° Feels Like: 36° More Weather Albert Lea Broken Clouds 39° Hi: 43° Lo: 31° Feels Like: 35° More Weather Austin Broken Clouds 45° Hi: 45° Lo: 34° Feels Like: 41° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 37° Hi: 47° Lo: 33° Feels Like: 34° More Weather Rochester Overcast 42° Hi: 45° Lo: 32° Feels Like: 37° More Weather

Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend