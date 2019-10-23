Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial
Full Story
Volunteers needed for the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive
You can help with the setup or the distribution next week.
Posted: Oct 23, 2019 5:15 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman
Mason City
Overcast
36°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37°
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
42°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Wanted Mason City man arrested after multi-county pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph
Court docs: Fake cash to pay for hotel leads to Worth County felony drug charge
Authorities: Intoxicated Mason City woman facing felony burglary charge
For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial
Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
Attorney: 4 Iowa school districts to pay $650K settlement
All Samoyeds from White Fire Kennel have found new homes
Hampton man arrested for rooftop meth lab pleads guilty
2 men charged with murder in Des Moines homeless camp slaying
Hemp delivery driver on way to Minnesota indicted on drug charges
Latest Video
Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos
Construct Tomorrow hopes to recruit workers
I-90 Improvements
Bonding Projects
Weiss Retrial Decaled as a Mistrial
Handicap Accessible Nail Salon
Death Investigation
Volunteers needed for the Rochester Salvation Army's Community Coat Drive
Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians
Samoyed dogs all adopted
Community Events