Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians
A new survey shows a growing number of fatalities on Minnesota roads during the fall season
Posted: Oct 23, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Helen Starrs
Mason City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
36°
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
36°
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
34°
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
32°
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
Attorney: 4 Iowa school districts to pay $650K settlement
Hearing delayed for man charged in killing of Iowa student
2 men charged with murder in Des Moines homeless camp slaying
Raising money for service dog in north Iowa
Clear Lake City Council gives final approval for hotel, conference center as details released
Hemp delivery driver on way to Minnesota indicted on drug charges
As opioid epidemic rages on, NE Iowa deputies recognized for saving person's life
Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns GOP state lawmaker's Facebook post
Hampton man arrested for rooftop meth lab pleads guilty
Latest Video
Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians
Samoyed dogs all adopted
Sara's Daybreak Forecast
Chris Likes Mom's Ties
Lawmakers tour Rochester
Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
NIACC women's basketball season preview
Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area
Honoring entrenpeneurs
Hip Hop with a Message
Community Events