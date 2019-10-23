Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Wednesday

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 7:03 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 7:58 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events