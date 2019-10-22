Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson's forecast includes rain and a mix tomorrow

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 9:52 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain/mix possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

