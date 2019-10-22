Clear

Golden Apple

This week's outstanding teacher

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple

Image

RPS School Bond Referendum

Image

Fall Attraction: The Nightmare-Haunted Hike

Image

Rochester Public Library Moving Forward

Image

Name Released in Austin Death Investigation

Image

Austin police ID woman found dead on sidewalk

Image

Restoring Fountain Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester council moving forward with circulator

Community Events