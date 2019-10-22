Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
KIMT Weather Tours
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory
View Alerts
Austin police ID woman found dead on sidewalk
Police released the information Tuesday.
Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:42 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
45°
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
41°
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
43°
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
45°
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
40°
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Windy Tuesday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Austin death investigation underway after woman, 18, found dead on sidewalk
Police identify Austin woman, 18, who was found dead on sidewalk near her home
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help to locate wanted man who fled over the weekend
Cresco man pleads not guilty to eight drug crimes
Death of woman shot while driving in NE Iowa remains a mystery
Clear Lake City Council gives final approval for hotel, conference center as details released
Man arrested after overnight police chase in Mason City
Lime Springs man gets probation for indecent contact with children
High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory Monday into Tuesday
A driver is rescued alive after his car is impaled by logs from a truck
Latest Video
Austin police ID woman found dead on sidewalk
Restoring Fountain Lake
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Tuesday
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday
Rochester council moving forward with circulator
Latest Iowa AP football rankings
Mason City girls rugby
Final approval for Clear Lake development
Japanese co-op member in Iowa
NICC volleyball writes more for the record books
Community Events