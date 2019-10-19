Clear

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Community members are raising awareness about the issue.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 7:22 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Next threat of any clouds or rain not until Sunday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Image

Rochester coat drive

Image

Hunt for a cure

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/19

Image

Ethnic Lunch Newsroom Liveshot

Image

Chris' 10 PM Weather Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime, highlights and scores from Friday

Image

Clear Lake donut shop best in state

Image

Homelessness experienced to raise funds and awareness

Image

Battle of the Badges: rib eating contest

Community Events