SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 7:24 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
