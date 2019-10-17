Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Submit Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Weiss Trial Day 4
Hearing from people in Rahim's car at the time
Posted: Oct 17, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
56°
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
57°
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
55°
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
52°
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Northeast Iowa man sentenced for climbing a water tower and getting naked
Consecutive sentences add up for Mason City man
Court docs: Alleged work-place threat leads to 1st-degree harassment charge against Mason City man
Southern Minnesota body identified as Minneapolis man
Olmsted County child porn charges dropped after judge's order
Mason City man wanted for allegedly manufacturing meth in Floyd County arrested
Lime Springs fugitive convicted after two day federal trial
6-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after going missing for nearly 10 hours
Mason City woman sentenced to jail over dead cats
StormTeam 3: 2019-2020 Winter Outlook
Latest Video
MN Fire Report
The Future of Ragbrai and Iowa's Ride
Weiss Trial Day 4
Energy Money
Storm Damage Funding
Cove Mural
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday
Community invited to paint mural
Car Seat Inspection Clinics
Iowa Secretary of State talks elections
Community Events