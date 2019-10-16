Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10-16
Nelson's forecast includes more sun and warmer air
Posted: Oct 16, 2019 8:54 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 8:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Few Clouds
39°
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
37°
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
39°
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39°
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
39°
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
More Weather
Here comes the warmer air for the end of the week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Olmsted County child porn charges dropped after judge's order
RAGBRAI organizers split from Des Moines Register
Northeast Iowa man sentenced for climbing a water tower and getting naked
Mason City man wanted for allegedly manufacturing meth in Floyd County arrested
Possible parking lot for Mayo Clinic has supporters, detractors
Mason City man pleads not guilty to sex act with teen
Arrest made for near-fatal stabbing in Wright County
Minnesota boy, 6, missing after getting off bus found safe
Southern Minnesota body identified as Minneapolis man
6-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after going missing for nearly 10 hours
Latest Video
Sports OT: October 16th
SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett
Kavars Trail: Day 2
Location chosen for MercyOne clinic
Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10-16
Senator Smith talks farming struggles
Structure Fire McIntire
Record number of state troopers hit
Stormteam 3 Weather Tour Byron
Weiss trial update Day 3
Community Events