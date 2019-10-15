Clear

Kavars trial set to begin Tuesday

The animal neglect trial is set to begin this week.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking recent progress on corn and soybean crops

Image

Successful weekend in Austin

Image

Tuesday's StormTeam 3 Weather forecast

Image

Kavars trial set to begin Tuesday

Image

Child's show tackles tough issues

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/14

Image

"Take Back Our Street" group forms

Image

Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day?

Image

Community skating rink in Northwood?

Image

Pub robbery in Rake

Community Events