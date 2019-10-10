Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Something wicked this way comes...we're tracking big changes to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

