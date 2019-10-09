Clear

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox
Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a big change later this week
