Clear
BREAKING NEWS Woman stabbed while protecting children in Rochester Full Story

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/8

Nelson's Forecast includes everything

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 9:27 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 9:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
From sun and 70 to winter
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/8

Image

Fall Attraction: Fright at the Farm

Image

Trump to visit Minneapolis - who pays?

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Forestry Field Day

Image

Economic Strategic Development Plan

Image

Kindness in Chalk Day

Image

Flu Season Is Here

Image

New fire trucks dedicated to fallen firefighters

Image

Rochester Warming Center

Community Events