Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
BREAKING NEWS Woman stabbed while protecting children in Rochester
Full Story
Forestry Field Day
Best way to keep invasive species at bay
Posted: Oct 8, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina
Mason City
Clear
58°
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
59°
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
61°
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
57°
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
57°
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Winnebago Industries being sued for discrimination and retaliation
Court docs: Wanted north Iowa man stashed drugs in state patrol squad car after arrest
Floyd County man facing multiple child sexual conduct charges
Police: Woman stabbed while protecting children
Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
StormTeam 3: Bundle up with cold and snow showers coming late this week
Cresco man charged with eight drug crimes
No prison for guilty driver in fatal Fillmore county collision
Mason City man to federal prison in connection to stolen Winnebago Co. gun case
Deferred judgment issued for a Lake Mills drug party
Latest Video
Fall Attraction: Fright at the Farm
Trump to visit Minneapolis - who pays?
Golden Apple
Forestry Field Day
Economic Strategic Development Plan
Kindness in Chalk Day
Flu Season Is Here
New fire trucks dedicated to fallen firefighters
Rochester Warming Center
Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday
Community Events