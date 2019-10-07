Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Prep Football 2019
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Moving forward with Clear Lake development
City council made the move Monday night
Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Clear
45°
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
52°
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
52°
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
45°
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
47°
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
A nice weather pattern before winter changes
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Authorities: 10-year-old killed in northwest Iowa ATV crash
Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
Mason City man to federal prison in connection to stolen Winnebago Co. gun case
Trial set over marijuana products, LSD, and mushrooms
Trustworthy and chill: Alex Trebek, we're rooting for you
StormTeam3: Walking you through a big cool down to end the week
StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?
Minnesota police union respond to uniform policy with Trump T-shirts
Woman charged for allegedly harboring wanted SE Minnesota man
Mason City man sentenced for assault
Latest Video
Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa
Ordinances in the skyways
Riverfront Re-imagined
Moving forward with Clear Lake development
Will the area see snow later this week?
Pedestrian Subway Renovation
Jumping Worms Invading MN
Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities
Feast! Restaurant Week
Planned Bus Stop
Community Events