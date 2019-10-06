Home
Clear
Firearm safety class teaches youth
Ahead of the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener, youth are learning about firearm safety.
Posted: Oct 6, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
Community Events