Clear

Drive for new uniforms

The Mason City Marching Band needs some new gear

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain is back on Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime Part 1

Image

Seasonal affective disorder

Image

Drive for new uniforms

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 10/4

Image

Pheasant Opener Preparation

Image

Senator Joni Ernst in North Iowa

Image

Fillmore Central Sends Off Teacher & Soldier

Image

Fall Folliage Fest

Image

Proceeds from Pints for Police Officers

Community Events