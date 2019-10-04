Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

frost is possible in some parts of the region this morning due to temps dropping into the upper 30s around sunrise. high pressure has returned which will help keep things dry for the majority of the day and even bring back some sunshine, however it will not be enough to lift the belowáaverage spell we're currently under. highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s today; warmer than yesterday, but cooler than where we should be. the high will slide east and more moisture feeds into another disturbance heading in tonight and lasting through saturday. scattered rain showers and a few minor storms will be possible with another inch of rain on the horizon. precipitation marches east again and the conditions remain dry until later next week. during this period temps will jump back above average into the mid 60s for early next week alongside sunnier skies! today: mostly sunny highs: mid to upper 50s winds: se 5á10 mph tonight: increasing clouds/shower s late lows: upper 40s winds: se 5á15 mph saturday: scattered showers & isolated storms/breezy highs: low 60s winds: se 15á20,