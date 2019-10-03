Speech to Text for Thursday volleyball highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guys á lots of volleyball in the area tonight so let's start in the hiawatha valley as byron host lourdes and even the band was in the house. we'll start in the first set where taylor morey says nope á not today á and gets the eagles fired up. but byron's devyn gowland was quick to respond with the kill. both teams with strong arms trying to rip the ball á but look out á here's morey again with another kill. one player that's hard to stop though is sacia vanderpool who throws an absolute dart. but byron defends its floor á sweeping the eagles./// back in rochester á the spartans hosting northfield. second set á hannah hanson send one over that is deflected for the kill. but rachel wieber dishes one right back to mayo for the raider point. then bronwun timperly places this one over the mayo blockers á and another point fgoes to northfield. but mayo would get the blocking situation figured out. but the northfield blockers were too much á taking the three to zero