Clear

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Nelson is driving in chilly temps

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

degrees... today á nearly felt like winter! kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson is here to break it all down for us... chris á what's going on? high pressure will build into the area today, with a fairly strong developing wind out of the westá northwest. this will help dry out the atmosphere and kick the moisture east of the forecast area. with dry air, winds slowing down tonight, and skies clearing watch for lows to plunge to the 30s for the first time since may. frost is possible in some parts of the region. the high slides east and more moisture feeds into another disturbance progged for friday night and saturday morning. rain showers are possible with another inch of rain on the horizon. precipitation marches east again and the conditions remain dry until later next week. in this period we could see temps going back above average again into the mid 60s for early next week. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 30s winds: nnw 5á10 tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: upper 50s winds: sse 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, showers likely rochester repertory theatre was founded in the eighties as a 90á
Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Chilly night with rain coming on Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Image

Domestic violence awareness

Image

Theatre grand opening

Image

Pro life march

Image

Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Senior Living construction begins

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Image

Missing Kids Found Safe

Image

Keeping Churches Secure and Open

Community Events