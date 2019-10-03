Speech to Text for Domestic violence awareness

august 2nd. iowa's secretary of state is partnering with some specific businesses in order to fight domestic violence. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to tell us exactly what businesses those are, nick? george and katie á the secretary of state is reaching out to laundromats in this latest campaign. for domestic violence awareness month á his office is sending brochures and stickers to laundromats so victims can reach out and get the help they need.xxx "as we did with hair salons in across iowa, we're distributing this information to businesses, where there's a good chance it will get into the hands of someone who needs it." iowa secretary of state paul pate is distributing literature about the safe at home program to laundromats across the state. the safe at home program provides new addresses to abuse victims, so their real address doesn't appear in public records. jennifer krohn, who owns a laundromat in des moines says she plans on displaying the information in her business. "i know that domestic violence is an epidemic in iowa and i understand all the barriers and difficulties when trying to leave a situation. so any support that we can offer or resources that we can assist in... we love the idea." in mason city, reaction was mixed to the idea of distributing the information in laundromats. melody santos thinks it's a good idea. "a laundromat is like a public place, where everyone can go and you don't know what's been going on with their personal life and everything and they get the chance to meet some people then maybe they will get the chance to relate." roy clarke, who is new to the river city, is uncomfortable with the secretary's focus on laundromats. "is he saying that people that use the laundromat, who can't afford a washing machine are more susceptible to violence, than somebody like me who can afford a washing machine? are we segregated? pigeonáholing last year, in the state of iowa alone, there were nearly 3á thousand convictions relating to domestic violence and sexual assault. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. iowa's safe at home program has helped protect over 550 people in 60 counties.///