Theatre grand opening

They decided it's time to get their own place... for good!

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

rochester repertory theatre was founded in the eighties as a 90á seat "black box" venue. in 2007... they started renting a venue on seventh street á and now... more than a decade later... the theatre decided to purchase the building! tonight á the theatre celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. and of course á you might see a familiar face. kimt news 3's raquel hellman has a featured role in the production of miss holmes," a twist on the classic story..sherloc k holmes. merritt olsen is the vice president of the board á and talks about why they made the move to buy the "as a renter you are always kind of living monthátoá month. i've had experience around the country and it seemed every time i was involved in a theater company that was renting, somebody else would come around and buy it right out from under us. rochester is growing, it was time." "miss holmes" premieres tomorrow but they are already sold out for their first show so make sure to get tickets for
