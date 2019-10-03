Speech to Text for Pro life march

mallet./// first tonight... a topic that continuously makes national headlines. we're talking about abortion. today á a group in rochester walked and prayed in hopes of ending the practice. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now to tell us what this group is all about. isabella? katie and george... it was on this sidewalk across from planned parenthood where 40 days for life peacefully walked to pray for the end of abortion á but i also heard from one father who says he doesn't understand the proálife movement. xxx <nats > "we believe that life begins at conception." <nats > it's just 0.3 miles from st. pius x catholic church to planned parenthood. <nats > praying to end abortion á that's what the proálife organization 40 days for life is doing. "any abortion under any condition kills a human being." doreen coleman hopes the world will eventually follow their footsteps in not just valuing fetuses á but valuing life. "the thing about being proálife though is it's more than being antiá abortion, being proálife means being proá fetus, proá baby, proá toddler, proá mother." as the group clasps rosary beads... danny solis doesn't understand their message. "a lot of the people that are protesting against abortion really are protesting against women's right to control their own bodies." two differing views on planned parenthood's impact on women and society. "planned parenthood has been in business for how long? why have they not found a way to stop unwanted pregnancies rather than simply offer women the option of abortion?" "to say you are against planned parenthood because of one thing it does is like saying you are against the grocery store because it sells green beans as if it sold nothing else." solis and coleman á both viewing the world through different lenses. "i really sincerely wish everybody working in that building the best, i know they think they are here to help people, so i don't think they are bad people or evil people, i just think they are really misinformed." it was just yesterday when planned parenthood also announced it's newest plans for an abortion facility. it's going to be 18áthousand square feet á located in southern illinois. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. and if 40 days for life sounds familiar á this might be why. kimt news 3 brought you breaking coverage the night a homemade stink bomb was planted at a 40 days for life talk at rochester community and technical college. samuel vanderwiel was arrested for the incident á and was charged for terroristic threats./// well we finally had a dry day in the area... but man it's chilly!