Speech to Text for Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

a team from iowa state patrol takes home top honors in a crisis negotiation competition. today we get a chance to talk to one of the awardáwinning negotiators. sergeant mindy coe is based at the district 8 headquarters in mason city. she was part of the team which competed at the 7th annual 'iowa association of crisis negotiators conference and competition'. sergeant coe and her team competed against 15 other teams. she says the goal of a negotiator is to build a relationship with someone who is in a desparate situation. it's difficult because you're dealing with somebody who is extremely emotional and usually very angry. they have very little trust obviously for police or any authority figures. so the hardest part is just trying to establish some sort of rapport and gain that trust with them. the conference took place in des moines last weekend, and involved nearly 100 negotiators.