Speech to Text for Volunteer of the Month

every month á kimt news three and our giving your best partners á diamond jo casino and first citizens bank á recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's first at four anchor raquel hellman joins us now to introduce us to another great volunteer.xxx it's great when (anyone volunteers their time. but it's particularly special when young people give back to their community. this month á we're honoring two mason city girls who are no doubt giving their best every day.xxx "iá22" when it's game time at the iáoá oáf home in mason city á you can bet á the duclos sisters will be there. "we do bingo and then we do balloon volleyball and just whatever we can help out with." "our grandpa used to be here and so we came and they started some activities and we just started helping other people and then we kept it up after he went out of here." that's why madison and bayleah are our october giving your best volunteers of the month. (nats) "they are so faithful and when they come, they're always 'miss pam,' what can i help you with, what can i do. and a lot of things they just jump in and know to do. they personally know each resident, call them by name. they work very very hard to help us." the sisiters á wise beyond their years á say from volunteering á they get just as much as they give. "the joy of being here with the residents, they're like our family now."/// a big congratulatio ns to madison and bayleah from all of us here at kimt á as well as our giving your best partners diamond jo casino and first citizens bank. if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community á we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month á head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab./// thanks raquel.