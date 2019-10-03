Speech to Text for Senior Living construction begins

one southeastern minnesota community is expanding and improving its care center for senior citizens. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there for the groundbreakin g at chosen valley care center. on the scene construction is beginning this month here at the chosen valley care center in chatfield. "the residents are excited, the tenants are excited, the staff are excited, it's a great day" nat: clapping everyone from residents and staff á board members á and people involved in the construction process grabbed a shovel to break ground. this is kate winter glor's 28th year working at the center. "a own space for our education rather than trying to squeeze it into areas we have from the we'll be having a grand area with much more space." the 43 year old building is in need of upgrades and more room. "with the changes in the health care system, increased costs at every level, competition has gotten a little bit tougher, and in an effort to keep costs down, make the building more efficient, as well as make it more comfortable and more pleasant and inviting place for not only the residents but their families and loved ones as well." the first phase of the project is building a new addition... constructing new single rooms á group spaces á and a physical therapy area. "that should have very little interruption on the daily lives of the residents. it will probably give them something to do, watch the construction as it goes on." phase two is renovating the rest of the building á which will likely cause some shuffling of residents á but the center is hoping the end result will be worth it. "wonderful yes it'll be a place they'll all enjoy." "its a good place to be. its a good place to be." in chatfield annalise johnson kimt news 3. wold architects designed the addition and renovation. benike construction will be completing the project over the next two years.