Speech to Text for Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

ct judges-toss-4 we're continuing our coverage of a new veterans treatment court serving southeastern minnnesota.... drug ct judges-bpvo-1 map header:coverage you can count on veterans treatment court kimt news 3 we took you to the 3rd judicial district veterans treatment court ribbon cutting in preston last month. instead of standard probation - veterans in trouble with the law go through an intensive probation process and check in bi- weekly with a judge - probation officer - mental health caseworker - and others in the court. today we're learning veterans treatment court is receiving 500- thousand dollars in federal grants to get it up and running. kimt news three's raquel hellman joins us now with how that money will be put to good use. xxx veterans court-bvo-7 drug ct judges-bvo-4 judge ross leuning is one of two judges who will be serving at the district- wide veterans court's two locations in owatonna and preston. he's also a veteran himself. drug ct judges-bvo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:continuing coverage veterans treatment court secures funding for 4 years preston, mn nearly 2 weeks ago - governor walz and minnesota supreme court chief justice lorie gildea cut the ribbon to the veterans treatment court for the 3rd judicial district. federal funding will help cover costs to get the treatment court up and running such as hiring a coordinator and additional drug testing and administrative costs. there's also a need for more veteran mentors. xxx drug ct judges-sot-1 drug ct judges-sot-2 a big part of the success of veterans court is the involvement of other veterans in the community as volunteers as mentors for the veterans who are going through the court process because we all benefit from a mentor, we all benefit from that friendly voice at the other end of the phone who can give us advice and guidance veterans court-bsot-3 george - at the end of the four year period - the court will seek another supplemental grant to extend the treatment court another three or four years. thank you raquel. if needed - when the federal grant opportunities end - the treatment court can pursue state funding. / a mass shooting memorial... we're