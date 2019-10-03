Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Missing Kids Found Safe

Police are praising volunteers

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Missing Kids Found Safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

children have been found safe and sound - and police are praising volunteers. mug 2:aslan wills aslan wills.jpg courtney beyer courtney beyer.jpg st. ansgar, ia missing kids found ... courtney beyer and aslan wills - both 13 - were seen leaving st ansgar middle school yesterday around 3:30 p-m. the teens were later listed as missing persons with mitchell county dispatch. missing kids-vo-1 lowerthird2line:missing kids found safe st. ansgar, ia a team of volunteers found the pair around 3:15 this morning. angie klaes and kristie jensen have children in the same grade as beyer and willis.xxx missing kids-sot-1 lowerthird2line:angie klaes &amp; kristie jensen st. ansgar, ia "get on social media, get as many people contacted as we can get contacted. and share it as much as we can share. we all know that social media is the number 1 go to. everyone follows social media." police don't think any foul play was involved. / safe at home-vo-1 safe at home-vo-2
Mason City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Image

Missing Kids Found Safe

Image

Keeping Churches Secure and Open

Image

Childhood Trauma Therapy

Image

Full Animal Shelters

Image

Veteran's Treatment Court

Image

Fall Produce

Image

Governor Walz on Vaping

Image

Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Community Events