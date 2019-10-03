Speech to Text for Missing Kids Found Safe

children have been found safe and sound - and police are praising volunteers. mug 2:aslan wills aslan wills.jpg courtney beyer courtney beyer.jpg st. ansgar, ia missing kids found ... courtney beyer and aslan wills - both 13 - were seen leaving st ansgar middle school yesterday around 3:30 p-m. the teens were later listed as missing persons with mitchell county dispatch. missing kids-vo-1 lowerthird2line:missing kids found safe st. ansgar, ia a team of volunteers found the pair around 3:15 this morning. angie klaes and kristie jensen have children in the same grade as beyer and willis.xxx missing kids-sot-1 lowerthird2line:angie klaes & kristie jensen st. ansgar, ia "get on social media, get as many people contacted as we can get contacted. and share it as much as we can share. we all know that social media is the number 1 go to. everyone follows social media." police don't think any foul play was involved. / safe at home-vo-1 safe at home-vo-2