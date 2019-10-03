Speech to Text for Keeping Churches Secure and Open

is being accused of robbing and beating a central iowa pastor to death. suspect-vo-1 pastor death-vo-2 this is a look at joshua pendelton's video conference court appearance from webster county jail. he's charged with 1st degree murder and robbery. / rev-vo-1 new row 1 jenna richardson-vo-2 officers say last night they found reverand allen henderson lying unresponsive outside saint paul lutheran church in fort dodge. a lieutenant says security footage shows a man officers identified as pendleton - trying to get into the building...and pendelton allegedly admitted to fighting with a man at the church and gave officers a cell phone he'd taken from the man. / after this violent attack - we wanted to know how churches in north iowa are protect against ncidents like this. kimt news three's alex jirgens joins us live now. alex - what did you learn? xxx pastor death-lintro-2 george - here at trinity lutheran church - they're undergoing a major renovation project. a part of it will have more transparency as to who enters the church - both during the week and on sundays. speaking with pastors in north iowa - they're trying to make sure their sanctuaries are secure - while also still be welcoming.xxx pastor death-lpkg-1 pastor death-lpkg-2 pastor dan gerriets 's church will soon move the main entrance to make it more secure. lowerthird2line:pastor dan gerriets trinity lutheran church "part of our renovations will be to try and put our staff in a position where they will be more welcoming, to be more hospitable when people come in and a have a better sense of who's coming in." pastor death-lpkg-4 cameras could be next. "not just for security, but also through the way the building is laid out and through technology, but also thinking about hospitality, how do you also be ready and available for those in need?" gerriets says it's a balancing act. "a lot of churches are wrestling with that. do you lock the doors, do people buzz in? it's a challenge." first congregational church of christ has security cameras. interim pastor erika breddin once worked at a church that had both cameras and professional security. lowerthird2line:pastor erika bredden first congregational united church of christ "for the most part, with the cameras and keeping the doors locked, we felt pretty safe." pastor death-lpkg-6 bredden favors prevention over reaction. "we all want to experience that safety. maybe rather than worrying about how to react a situation, maybe we should be thinking about how do we make sure that situation never happens in the first place." / pastor death-ltag-1 pastor death-ltag-3 the fort dodge police department put out a message on their facebook page reading in part quote. pastor al henderson will be forever remembered for his dedication and service for all of those he touched within this community and beyond. our thoughts and prayers are with his family - friends and congregation. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. pendleton has had a history with the law. records show that he was previously convicted of disorderly conduct - assaulting a jailer - and other crimes. / a man