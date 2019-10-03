Speech to Text for Childhood Trauma Therapy

rest of our lives. according to mayo clinic - it can not only lead to mental health issues - but also chronic disease. thats why mayo cliinic health system is rolling out a virtual program called road to resilience - helping kids deal with trauma at an early age. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea to explain - maleeha?xxx hospital therapy-mpkg-1 hospital therapy-mpkg-2 this may look like fun and games = but it's actually designed to help with deal trauma. this is part of a six week program known as road to resilience created by the mayo clinic health system. this is the activity reese druckenmiller is planning to do with her kids. the mother of two is a therapist at mchs albert lea campus. she says trauma can have negative effects on the mind and body . and even a well adjusted kid can benefit for this program. hospital therapy-mpkg-3 "like any parent we always want to do better. so i've sign up for this program because the actitvities allow me to be a better parent. they let me interact in a positive manner. it gives me ideas of things to do with my kids." / thanks maleeha. the program runs from october 7th through november 17th.