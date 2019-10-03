Speech to Text for Full Animal Shelters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- rochester animal control has run out of room - because they have too many cats there. and that's a big problem they're expecting another large group of cats next week. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside the rochester animal control shelter...jeremi ah how are they going to deal with the influx of cats?xxx disabled career fair-lintro-2 raquel - it's a shelter's nightmare. the cat area here at the animal control shelter has no more room to house stray cats. so local organization are stepping in to help out.xxx cats-mpkg-1 cats-mpkg-2 nat: meow. vo:17 cats inside the shelter with no where to go. the shelter is enlisting the help of michele quandt. she's the executive director at camp companion. that's a organzition that helps spay, neuter and vaccinate stray animals in the area. the shelter is at capacity and needs to make room for more cats. she says it's a community effort to provide these furry felines a home. the rochester animal control shelter, paws and claws and camp companion all work together to get these cats adopted. quant says they're hoping to get these cats a new home. cats-mpkg-3 sot: we certainly don't want anyone to be euthanize animals for space. so that's where we at right now our community can really step up and help with that. disabled career fair-ltag-2 the cats will be spayed and nutured in the next few days and will be availabel for adoption. to adopt the cats they urge you to contact the animal control shelter via facebook or call. the doors are locked here so if you try to stop by they will not answer the door. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three.