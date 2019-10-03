Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Veteran's Treatment Court

The new veterans treatment court in Fillmore and Steele counties is designed to hold veterans accountable for breaking the law, but also offer counseling for mental health and chemical dependency issues.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Veteran's Treatment Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more female volunteers-stinger-2 continuing coverage of the new veterans treatment court in fillmore and steele counties. the court is designed to hold veterans accountable for breaking the law - but also offer counseling for mental health and chemical dependency issues. now the court needs more female volunteers - to help women who are going through the system. kimt news three's maleeha kamal jjoins us live in albert lea to explain - maleeha?xxx more female volunteers-lintro-2 raquel - the minnestoa 3rd judicial district is made up of 11 counties...one of those counties is freeborn right here in albert lea. the way this program works is that veterans that come through the court system that are in court for crimes like drunk driving or domestic violence - the judge might consider this program instead of sending them to jail. now - the court needs volunteers to help the veterans.xxx more female volunteers-pkg-1 more female volunteers-pkg-2 lyndon stilson is the probation director for freeborn county. he's seen many veterans come through this door and says many should be in treatment - not in jail. more female volunteers-pkg-3 "for example someone might come in from having ptsd fromm combat. we know have a place or person more female volunteers-pkg-4 the veterans treatment court works kind of like a 12 step program. stilson is confident that this program will help with sobriety and recovery. but they face one huge obstacle - a lack of veteran mentors. the court is seeking men and women to volunteer - but there's a higher demand for women. "i think a female would feel much more comfortable speaking to another woman certain issues that maybe very private. things that are going on at home or personally." / more female volunteers-ltag-2 if you'd like to volunteer - you will need to go through a screening process - and attend court sessions. and it will be at least a six month commitment. if you are interested you can contact the court adminstrator in your county for more details. if you're interested - you should contact your local county administrator. live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. in our area- the veterans treatment court programs are available
Mason City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Image

Missing Kids Found Safe

Image

Keeping Churches Secure and Open

Image

Childhood Trauma Therapy

Image

Full Animal Shelters

Image

Veteran's Treatment Court

Image

Fall Produce

Image

Governor Walz on Vaping

Image

Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Community Events