Speech to Text for Veteran's Treatment Court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more female volunteers-stinger-2 continuing coverage of the new veterans treatment court in fillmore and steele counties. the court is designed to hold veterans accountable for breaking the law - but also offer counseling for mental health and chemical dependency issues. now the court needs more female volunteers - to help women who are going through the system. kimt news three's maleeha kamal jjoins us live in albert lea to explain - maleeha?xxx more female volunteers-lintro-2 raquel - the minnestoa 3rd judicial district is made up of 11 counties...one of those counties is freeborn right here in albert lea. the way this program works is that veterans that come through the court system that are in court for crimes like drunk driving or domestic violence - the judge might consider this program instead of sending them to jail. now - the court needs volunteers to help the veterans.xxx more female volunteers-pkg-1 more female volunteers-pkg-2 lyndon stilson is the probation director for freeborn county. he's seen many veterans come through this door and says many should be in treatment - not in jail. more female volunteers-pkg-3 "for example someone might come in from having ptsd fromm combat. we know have a place or person more female volunteers-pkg-4 the veterans treatment court works kind of like a 12 step program. stilson is confident that this program will help with sobriety and recovery. but they face one huge obstacle - a lack of veteran mentors. the court is seeking men and women to volunteer - but there's a higher demand for women. "i think a female would feel much more comfortable speaking to another woman certain issues that maybe very private. things that are going on at home or personally." / more female volunteers-ltag-2 if you'd like to volunteer - you will need to go through a screening process - and attend court sessions. and it will be at least a six month commitment. if you are interested you can contact the court adminstrator in your county for more details. if you're interested - you should contact your local county administrator. live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. in our area- the veterans treatment court programs are available